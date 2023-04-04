Special weekend of events to commemorate 10th anniversary of Seamus Heaney’s death

The award-winning arts and literary centre announces a special weekend of events to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of Seamus Heaney (August 25-27).

Whilst poetry aptly provides the focal point for the weekend, a wonderful blend of music and film will also be on offer, in what promises to be a reflective celebration of Seamus Heaney’s life and work.

Paul Muldoon, Ireland Chair of Poetry, will open proceedings with a reading on August 25. Paul is no stranger to Seamus Heaney HomePlace, having last visited in person in 2018 before taking part in an online season of events titled ‘Keeping Going’ in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul is one of the greatest poets of this generation and the recipient of many prestigious poetry awards, including the Pulitzer Prize and the Seamus Heaney Award for Arts and Letters.

Seamus Heaney. Pic: Getty Images

Over the August bank holiday weekend, HomePlace is set to welcome ten award-winning poets from across Ireland and the UK to explore Seamus Heaney’s enduring influence in the appropriately named event: ‘A note that pays you back’. Alice Lyons, Niall Campbell, Emma Must, Martin Dyar and Zaffar Kunial will read from their work on the afternoon of 26th August. They will be followed on August 27 with readings from Sarah Clancy, Nandi Jola, Rachel Coventry, Mark Pajak and Owen Sheers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renowned Irish traditional composer and musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire will be in concert with special guests on the Saturday evening, and the weekend will close with a screening of Seamus Heaney and the music of what happens on August 27.

In this feature-length documentary, Seamus Heaney’s wife Marie and their three children speak candidly about their lives with the poet and read a selection of poems that have personal resonance for them. Seamus Heaney’s brothers also reminisce on their childhood growing up in the area, and on the experiences that inspired his earlier writings. HomePlace is delighted to have film director Adam Low and producer Martin Rosenbaum in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.

Councillor Córa Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council which owns and operates Seamus Heaney HomePlace, said: “I am very pleased Seamus Heaney HomePlace is hosting a weekend of events to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of Seamus Heaney. This promises to be a wonderful weekend in the company of many renowned poets, artists and musicians. The thoughtfully curated events demonstrate the importance of poetry and the influence that Seamus Heaney had in our society”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian McCormick, Manager of Seamus Heaney HomePlace, said:“Seamus Heaney HomePlace is privileged to present this weekend of events. The celebration and power of poetry is at the centre of proceedings and there is music on offer from acclaimed Irish Musician, Colm Mac Con Iomaire. HomePlace is delighted to offer this occasion, which will celebrate and reflect upon the life and legacy of Seamus Heaney. A screening of the documentary Seamus Heaney and the music of what happens will bring the weekend to a fitting close.”