Spring exhibition for Portstewart artist Ruairi

A Portstewart artist is set to open an exhibition of his work during the Easter holidays.

By Una Culkin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

Ruairi Mooney will host a Spring exhibition in Portrush Town Hall from April 14-16 in what will be his first event of the year, following on from his sell-out debut exhibition in August 2022.

It will showcase paintings inspired by the beauty of the artist’s local hometown. Ruairi is thrilled to share his latest portfolio of work taking inspiration from the North Coast and its scenery.

There will be a large variety of work on display from contemporary landscape pieces to highly detailed portraits. Studies of the North Coast, Donegal and the Mournes feature in this new collection, as well as portraits of some of our most iconic figures in sports and music.

One of Ruairi Mooney's works of artOne of Ruairi Mooney's works of art
A selection of the artist’s limited edition prints will be on display and will be available for sale.

“I am delighted with this latest collection of work and I can’t wait to share it. I feel like I have grown artistically and that is reflected in the paintings in this exhibition. This process has involved a lot of months of preparation in the studio, so I’m looking forward to meeting people to share the collection and have a chat about it.”

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times are Friday, April 14: 11am – 8pm, Saturday, April 15: 11am – 8pm and Sunday, April 16: 11am - 6pm. Readers wishing to attend the private invitation-only preview on the evening of Thursday, April 13 should contact the artist directly.

For more information, visit @artbymooney on Facebook and Instagram, telephone 07565096332 or email [email protected]

One of Ruairi Mooney's works of artOne of Ruairi Mooney's works of art
Portrush actor Andrew Porter to appear in this Easter's Walled City Passion
Ruairi MooneyRuairi Mooney
