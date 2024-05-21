The towering new piece of work by acclaimed artist Joe Caslin has taken over Downhill House.

Produced by Nerve Centre, the installation called We Can Do Better also features an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience that brings the project’s participants’ voices to life.

Co-created by Caslin and a group of young women born after the Good Friday Agreement known as ‘The Kindred Collective’, the temporary, paper-based artwork stretches across the front of Downhill House and has been designed in response to some of the issues affecting young people in Northern Ireland today.

Opinions are certainly divided on the installation so for anyone who can’t get along to Downhill, we took a stroll around. Have a look...

