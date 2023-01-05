Aiming to encourage the wider community to learn more about autism from each pupil’s personal perspective, “What Autism Means to Me: Creative Voices” opens on Saturday, January 7 with a special launch event at 1pm which is open to everyone and continues through to Saturday, February 11.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The creativity on show will be inspiring and I’m delighted that autistic young people from across Northern Ireland have been empowered to showcase their talents in this way."
Full information about the exhibition can be found at https://www.flowerfield.org or by telephoning the Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400.
Visit https://www.flowerfield.org for new upcoming events, workshops and exhibitions from January – March 2023, including a performance by Joshua Burnside, photography classes for beginners, and children’s creative workshops.