Flowerfield Arts Centre will stage a new exhibition presented by the Education Authority Autism Advisory and Intervention Service (AAIS), featuring over 100 pieces of artwork created by post primary autistic pupils.

Aiming to encourage the wider community to learn more about autism from each pupil’s personal perspective, “What Autism Means to Me: Creative Voices” opens on Saturday, January 7 with a special launch event at 1pm which is open to everyone and continues through to Saturday, February 11.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The creativity on show will be inspiring and I’m delighted that autistic young people from across Northern Ireland have been empowered to showcase their talents in this way."

Full information about the exhibition can be found at https://www.flowerfield.org or by telephoning the Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400.

