Asda customer praises colleague duo for compassion shown toward late parents

Two Asda colleagues have been commended for their kindness and compassion after making a profound impact on a local family.

Ian Preston, a longtime Asda Omagh customer, has expressed his gratitude for the exceptional care and support the colleagues – Caroline and Adele showed to his parents, who were regular visits to the store before they passed away.

Before Ian’s mother sadly passed away three years ago, she was restricted to a wheelchair but still loved shopping at Asda, so her husband continued to take her, despite the challenges he faced himself.

Following the passing of his late wife, he continued to visit the store and regularly saw familiar faces in both Caroline and Adele, until sadly at the end of last year, he also passed away.

(L-R) Adele Murphy, Ursula Beattie, Caroline O’Kane, Asda Omagh

Caroline O’Kane has worked at the store for 22 years, and Adele Murphy, has worked there for 12 years, both became regular faces for the couple and went above and beyond to support them when shopping in store.

Whether offering kind words, packing their bags or opening a checkout especially for them, they were always ready to help. The colleagues have now been recognised by the family of the late couple for their support and legendary customer service they showed to his parents.

Asda Customer, Ian Preston said: “Mum and dad would frequently come home and tell me about the VIP treatment that they had received in Asda.

“After mum's passing, Adele and Caroline continued to lavish care and attention on dad and his weekly shop became a major social event for him. The two ladies always made him feel special and went far beyond what was required of any colleague.

“I could give endless examples, but there are just to many to mention but one that stands out is when Caroline bought his favourite coffee for him which had been out of stock during a previous visit and she would not accept any payment!”

Ian’s father had become quite a well-known character in the Omagh store and before recently passing away, his day was also regularly brightened up by the store’s general manager, Ursula Beattie as she always took the time to speak with him when he was in doing his shopping.

Ian added: “After my dad’s death I was overwhelmed by the sympathy shown towards me by the management and staff with Adele and Caroline showing incredible compassion.

“I did my best to contain my emotions during this difficult time and was doing fine until the morning that Caroline and Adele gave me a donation towards the charity that we had chosen for dad on lieu of flowers. This gesture is so far beyond what if required of a colleague that I was moved to tears.

“They deserve a galaxy of stars for what they did for my parents during their final years.”

Ursula Beattie, General Store Manager, Asda Omagh, said: “Caroline and Adele’s actions highlight the spirit of community and values that Asda upholds. We are truly fortunate to have such compassionate and dedicated individuals on our team. It is a reminder that the smallest of gestures can make a lasting difference that that true care goes beyond the checkout at Asda.”