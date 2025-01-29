Asda Dundonald provides support to the local community following Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda Dundonald Community Champion, Sharon McBratney, has helped to secure emergency funding from Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, to support her community who have been affected by Storm Éowyn.

The store applied for the funding to help buy essential supplies including long food drinks and toiletries to donate to the Annahilt and Magheraconluce Community Association who have been supporting local residents who have been left without electricity due to storm damage, offering them a safe space to warm up, charge phones and avail of hot drinks and food.

The Asda Foundation has pledged over £8,000 to community hubs and groups across Northern Ireland to help with essential items as thousands of homes remain without power, enabling emergency grants of up to £500 available per store across NI.

Linda Owens said: “We quickly reacted to the needs of the community who are left impacted by the storm. We're glad we could do out bit to help all the volunteers at the drop-in centres have been brilliant. Local residents who have been impacted by power cuts have been able to call in to get a hot drink, keep warm and charge their phones.

“We knew we could help and lend our support by donating some of the most needed items with the emergency funding from The Asda Foundation and distribute to those who were left without power due to the storm.”