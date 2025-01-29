Asda Portadown offering free soup, tea and coffee following Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda Portadown's instore Café will run the free Winter Warmer offer, of a free cup of tea or coffee and a bowl of soup to all customers from January 29 – February 5 inclusive.

As well as the Winter Warmer offer, the Asda Foundation has announced its set to pledge over £8,000 to community hubs and groups across Northern Ireland to help with essential items as thousands of homes remain without power.

Asda Foundation Emergency grants have been made available of up to £500 for stores across Northern Ireland. The funds will enable groups in local communities to provide essential supplies such as water, tea, coffee, milk and hygiene products.

Many groups in local communities have opened their doors to act as community hubs for people to access power, warm food and drinks and shelter.

The Asda Foundation emergency grant fund aims to provide the aid communities need, exactly where and when they need it. Goods needed to address the immediate needs caused by the emergency, such as cleaning items and clothing, can be donated by Asda stores within the first 48 hours of the emergency occurring.

Niall Keyes, Senior Director for Northern Ireland said: “We’re really proud to get support from The Asda Foundation to be able to send emergency supplies so quickly to the local communities we serve. We’re set to donate up to £8,000 to provide the key essentials to local community hubs following the impact left from Friday’s storm."