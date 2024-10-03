Autumn brings a captivating events programme to Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seamus Heaney HomePlace is thrilled to announce its Autumn 2024 Events Programme, featuring an exciting lineup of talent including Frances Black, one of Ireland’s most beloved singers, and the legendary American folk icon Joan Baez.

Since opening its doors in 2016, Seamus Heaney HomePlace has welcomed numerous luminaries from the arts world to the Helicon stage and this Autumn is no exception. While literature remains the focal point, the programme offers a rich blend of music, film, and engaging discussions, promising a fantastic conclusion to the year.

One of Ireland’s most legendary singers, Frances Black, will grace the Helicon stage on 26th October. Renowned for her powerful voice and heartfelt performances along with her rich musical legacy and commitment to social causes, this special performance is a highlight of the season you won’t want to miss.

In December, Seamus Heaney HomePlace is honoured to welcome Joan Baez, the iconic folk singer who is celebrated for her powerful voice and activism. Joan will engage in a compelling conversation with Paul Muldoon on 12th December, presented in conjunction with the Art for Human Rights initiative. Although this event has already sold out, a special screening of Joan Baez: I Am Noise has been added for 11th December ahead of her visit to HomePlace.

Joan Baez

There are many other exciting events that are happening this season at HomePlace that you won’t want to miss.

On 10th October, two of Ireland’s foremost writers, Christine Dwyer Hickey and Mary Costello, will discuss their works exploring themes of place, relationships, and the female experience in conversation with author Jan Carson.

Folk singers Jane Cassidy and Maurice Leyden will team up with writer Paul Clements to commemorate the 60th anniversary of actor and singer Richard Hayward’s death in the Helicon on October 13th.

Arlen House poets Deirdre Cartmill and Maureen Boyle will take you on a journey through diverse landscapes, both real and imagined, as they bring forgotten voices to life in the Helicon on 2nd November.

Frances Black

Malachai O’Doherty will explore the life and legacy of Irish rebel Margaret Noble and her contrasting reputation in India and Ireland on 10th November.

HomePlace is delighted to welcome Guy Masterson on 15th November as he presents his globally renowned, award-winning solo performance of Dylan Thomas’ lyrical masterpiece Under Milkwood which has captivated audiences worldwide.

Celebrate the festive season with a gathering featuring Anthony Toner, Neil Martin, Glen Patterson, and Rod McVey in the Helicon on 14th December. These four talented friends reunite for what should prove to be one of the highlights of the winter calendar with wonderful readings, music, and craic.

This season promises to be a rich tapestry of artistic expression, celebrating the best of music and literature. For more details on events, tickets, and updates, please visit our website at www.seamusheaneyhome.com