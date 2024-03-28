AWARD-WINNING BELFAST TOUR OPERATOR EXPANDS TO SCOTLAND

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The creators of Northern Ireland’s leading food and drink experiences, Taste & Tour, have announced their expansion into Scotland, initially offering public tours in Edinburgh and corporate experiences across the central belt.

Established in 2016 by Belfast entrepreneurs Phil Ervine and Caroline Wilson, Taste & Tour specialises in award-winning, authentic, local food and drink tours.

Beginning in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, the Edinburgh Old Town Food Tour takes you on a three-hour food and drink-filled guided walk to meet some of the best producers, bars and restaurants the city has to offer. Taste & Tour Edinburgh is headed up by Edinburgh local Cameron Ritchie.

Taste & Tour Edinburgh is initially working with over 20 hospitality venues and retailers, with a projected spend of £120,000 per year in venues across Edinburgh. The expansion into Edinburgh will create three new jobs and this is projected to grow to six by 2025.

“Following huge successes with Taste & Tour in Belfast, it made perfect sense to expand our unique offering to Scotland,” said Phil Ervine, Taste & Tour Co-Founder. “We’ve spent the past few months meeting some amazing food producers, chefs, restauranteurs and bar owners in Edinburgh, and their passion for food and drink is inspiring. We are extremely proud to launch in Scotland and look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike to embark on the tour!”

“We’re excited to be working with Cameron on Taste & Tour Edinburgh, who has been a cornerstone in helping with our expansion operation,” added Caroline Wilson, Taste & Tour Co-Founder. “The people of Edinburgh have been incredibly encouraging and welcoming, and we can’t wait to build our relationships further with the amazing producers and people of the city.”

Cameron Ritchie, Taste & Tour Edinburgh Director, says “We want to show visitors, locals and corporate guests a great time, wonderful food and drink and give them an experience they won’t forget in my hometown of Edinburgh.”

Taste & Tour Edinburgh has launched with the Edinburgh Old Town Food Tour, starting from £70 per person, with the Edinburgh Gin Jaunt launching at the end of March and the Crafty Beer & Tasty Bites tour launching in the coming months. It also offers a range of bespoke food and drink experiences for private groups and the corporate market.