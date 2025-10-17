AWARE NI Santa Abseil at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, will raise vital funds and awareness for mental health

On Sunday, November 23, participants from across Northern Ireland will take part in the AWARE NI Santa Abseil at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, raising vital funds and awareness for mental health.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 23 November, participants from across Northern Ireland will take part in the AWARE NI Santa Abseil at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, raising vital funds and awareness for mental health.

The event encourages people of all ages and abilities to take on a fun, festive challenge while supporting AWARE NI’s Province-wide work - including free support groups, training programmes, and information services that help thousands of people each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those taking part is mum and blogger Donna McManus, known online as Fermanagh Mama Blogs. Donna will be abseiling down one of Northern Ireland’s tallest buildings dressed as Santa - confronting her fears while raising funds to support AWARE NI’s vital services.

AWARE NI invites the public to take part in this year’s Santa Abseil at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, raising vital funds and awareness for mental health support across Northern Ireland.

Donna, who has spoken openly about her own mental health journey and the loss of loved ones to suicide, says she’s taking on the challenge both for herself and in memory of those no longer here.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I can do things that scare me,” Donna said. “I’m also doing this for the people who can’t be here today - my loved ones who sadly died due to their mental health. My dad passed away recently too, and I know he’ll be smiling down at me.”

Last year, Donna raised funds for AWARE NI by walking throughout December, just months after giving birth. This year, she’s taking her fundraising to new heights - quite literally - by abseiling down the Europa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have suffered, and still suffer, with mental health challenges,” she explained. “But I’ve also lost too many family and friends to suicide. In Fermanagh, the suicide rate is heartbreakingly high. This breaks my heart, and I want to do what I can to raise awareness and offer hope.”

Fermanagh mum and blogger Donna McManus (Fermanagh Mama Blogs) is taking on the AWARE NI Santa Abseil on Sunday 23 November, facing her fears to raise funds for mental health support.

Through Fermanagh Mama Blogs, Donna has built a supportive online community of more than 3,000 followers, where she shares the highs and lows of motherhood, life, and mental health with honesty and compassion.

“If you want to do it, but you’re afraid - just do it. Believe me, I’m terrified,” she said. “But I’m still here, and some aren’t. I hope this inspires people to help others, but also to help themselves - to do bigger, bolder things.”

Margaret McCrossan, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, praised Donna’s courage and commitment: “Donna’s story is incredibly powerful, and we’re so grateful for her bravery in supporting AWARE NI.

"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds raised from the event are vital in keeping AWARE NI’s free mental health support services running across the province. The charity currently operates 24 online and face-to-face peer-led support groups, offering safe, welcoming spaces for anyone experiencing depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder.

These groups are free of charge, have no waiting lists, and don’t require a diagnosis or referral - providing accessible, life-changing help for people when they need it most.

“Every pound raised really does make a difference,” Margaret added. “It helps us keep the doors open, the lights on, and ensures that no one in our community has to face mental health challenges alone.”

Anyone interested in joining Donna and other brave Santas can sign up at aware-ni.org/santa.