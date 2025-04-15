Ballyclare May Fair returns with a week of fun for all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a week packed with festivities as the cherished Ballyclare May Fair makes its annual return from Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 25.

From thrilling amusement rides and lively family fun days to the iconic horse fair, exhilarating "It's a Knockout" competition, soapbox derby, and live music – there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you're into pet shows, vintage tractors, or baby raves, the May Fair has something to spark your interest and is a celebration for all ages.

Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere with live performances, the ever-popular tea dances, and the traditional Ulster-Scots Céilidh.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly with the Ballyclare May Fair Working Group.

Food lovers can treat themselves to delights from artisan food stalls, local markets, and a special cooking demo by renowned chef Paula McIntyre.

Classic car fans won’t want to miss the timeless charm of the vintage tractor gathering and car show.

The fair kicks off in style with the annual Mayor’s Parade, promising a colourful celebration of community spirit. As the week wraps up, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the sky in a grand finale.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “The Ballyclare May Fair is a cherished tradition that continues to grow every year. I’m thrilled to see it return with even more to offer – whether you're a lifelong attendee or a first-time visitor, there's truly something for everyone. It’s a privilege to be part of such a special celebration.”

Ballyclare May Fair Launch (2) L-R: Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey with Ulster-Scots Agency Representative, Ann Davison, and May Fair Working Group Chair, Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown

This year’s May Fair is proudly sponsored by The Ulster-Scots Agency.

Join the Fun! Visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/BallyclareMayFair for the full program, booking details, and ways to get involved. Let's make it a week to remember!