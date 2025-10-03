Balmoral Hotel launches ‘Win Your Dream Wedding’ competition

The Balmoral Hotel, Belfast, is offering couples the chance to win their dream wedding worth up to £15,000 as part of the build-up to its much-anticipated Wedding Showcase 2025 that’s taking place on Sunday, October 19.

The Wedding Showcase 2025 will see brides and grooms-to-be welcomed to the Balmoral Hotel for an afternoon of inspiration, expert guidance and exclusive offers, with the hotel’s in-house wedding planners on hand to share ideas with couples as they plan their perfect day.

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne and canapés before exploring the latest trends in wedding photography, floral design, entertainment and décor from Northern Ireland’s most sought-after suppliers.

At the heart of this year’s free event is the launch of the ‘Win Your Dream Wedding’ competition, which will give one couple the opportunity to celebrate their big day with a fully curated wedding for one hundred guests at the Balmoral Hotel.

The prize includes a three-course banquet with drinks and canapés, full venue styling and décor, live entertainment, a bespoke wedding cake, vintage wedding car, a photo booth and the Balmoral’s luxurious bridal suite for the wedding night, alongside discounted accommodation for guests.

Couples will be automatically entered into the competition when they register at the event on the day, ensuring every visitor has the chance to win.

Damian Gilvary, General Manager of the Balmoral Hotel, Belfast said: “At the Balmoral Hotel we are passionate about creating weddings that are not only memorable and meaningful, but also deeply personal to every couple who chooses to celebrate with us. Our dedicated team works closely with brides and grooms to ensure every detail reflects their vision, from the first consultation right through to the final dance on their wedding night.

“The Wedding Showcase is always a highlight in our calendar as it allows us to open our doors, share inspiration and showcase the breadth of talent we partner with to deliver unforgettable celebrations.

“This year, we are especially excited to add an extra sparkle by offering one lucky couple the chance to win the wedding of their dreams, worth up to £15,000. For one lucky couple, this competition will make the difference between imagining their perfect day and actually living it and that is something we are incredibly proud to be part of.

“We cannot wait to welcome couples to the Balmoral Hotel on Sunday,

The Balmoral Hotel Wedding Showcase 2025 takes place on Sunday, October 19. Tickets are free and can be secured via: www.balmoralhotelbelfast.co.uk/whats-on