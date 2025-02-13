Banger racing action at Tullyroan Oval

Banger racing takes centre stage at Tullyroan Oval (BT71 6NH) on Sunday February 23, with an action packed programme to stave off the winter blues. Tullyroan Masters titles are on the line for both the Unlimited National Bangers and the 1600 Rookie Bangers, with a big money prize pot up for grabs.

Unlimited National Bangers

Current form man on the local circuits is England's Kieran Bowman, who followed up his Shamwreck title win last June with victory in the Irish Championship at the tail end of 2024. He will be keen to continue his current form, but the home aces such as Irish Points Champion Stevo McGrath from Dublin, Donemana star Leonard Dunn and Portadown driver Dave Haugh will be keen to muscle in on the big money on offer.

As well as race wins the prize money will also be split with the entertainers - those who bash and crash and entertain the fans throughout the day. Dublin's Steven Reynolds, Fermanagh's Marty McKiernan and Strabane’s Tony Gillespie could well be in contention here, whilst English stars Tom Waller and Ricky Clark are also making the trip across to compete.

World Champion Adam Heatrick from Portadown heads the 2.0 Hot Rods entry.

1600 Rookie Bangers

The 1600 Rookie Bangers line up will be headed by World Champion Lucas Goligher from Limavady, and he will be keen to take the Tullyroan Masters title. The Vauxhall Astra and Ford Focus are the cars of choice in this category, with the action always coming thick and fast.

Irish and Irish Open Champion John Goligher, NI Points Champion Stephen Boyd and double winner last time out Steven Bolton will be ones to watch, whilst Marc Morrell, Josh Goligher, William McFall and Gavin Gamble will be other possible front runners.

Support Racing

Exciting Banger racing is set to thrill the fans at Tullyroan Oval

Support action at Tullyroan comes from the 2.0 Hot Rods and the Ninja Karts. In the 2.0 Hot Rods World and National Champion Adam Heatrick from Portadown will be one to watch, fresh from a recent three week racing programme in South Africa. British and Irish Champion Drew McKeown will be another chasing the chequered flag, alongside winner last time out Shane McMillan and regular frontrunners Conor Hughes and Andy Best. Interesting entries come from young Scottish protégé’s Charlie Hardie and Jack MacLeod

In the Ninja Karts Jack Murphy and Jaxon Cairns should be the pick of the stars on show whilst Tommy Johnston, Rowdy Grattan and Ollie Williamson are sure to be in the mix. Scottish visitors Rory Wilson, Harley Wilson and Alfie MacLeod will also be aiming for victory.

The first race leaves the grid at Tullyroan Oval at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.