Be our guest: Young performers set to shine in Beauty and the Beast Jr

By Nikki Taggart
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 15:52 BST
Seventy-six talented young performers aged 6–16 are getting ready to take to the stage this weekend as the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) presents Beauty and the Beast Jr – the culmination of its Junior Summer Youth Project.

Staged at Stranmillis University College Theatre from July 25 to 27, this much-loved Disney classic has been brought to life over an exciting and intensive three-week rehearsal period, offering a magical summer experience for budding performers across Northern Ireland.

The young cast have thrown themselves into the world of enchanted castles, talking teapots and timeless songs with boundless energy and enthusiasm. Along the way, they’ve not only learned lines and choreography – they’ve also made lasting friendships, developed confidence, and discovered the joy of performing arts.

“The children have had the most wonderful time,” said Managing Director. Tina McVeigh. “They’ve worked so hard while having so much fun – learning new performance skills, supporting one another, and creating memories that will last far beyond the final curtain. It’s going to be a truly heart-warming show.”

Nicole Creggan who plays the role of Belleplaceholder image
Nicole Creggan who plays the role of Belle

This junior adaptation of the Disney favourite includes beloved songs such as Be Our Guest, Gaston and Beauty and the Beast, all performed by an energetic young cast who’ve poured their hearts into the production.

Audiences can expect a vibrant, family-friendly show packed with colour, character, and charm – perfect summer entertainment for all ages.

Book now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bspa

