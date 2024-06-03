Beacon lighting to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day
Beacons will be simultaneously lit across the UK and beyond at 9.15pm to pay tribute to the fallen, symbolising ‘the light of peace' that emerged out of the darkness of war.
A short service of remembrance will begin at 9.05pm with a piper and welcome, followed by The Tribute and a bugle call, which will herald the lighting of the beacon at 9.15pm, marking the start of the liberation of mainland Europe by the Allies in 1944.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “I am pleased the Council is taking part in this UK wide act of remembrance and lighting beacons at both Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill to remember the bravery and sacrifice of all those who served in the Normandy campaign.
“Northern Ireland played a unique role in the D-Day landings as The Royal Ulster Rifles (RUR) was the only British regiment to have its full strength of two battalions deployed on D-Day. We will remember them.”
Members of the public are invited to join in these services of commemoration at both locations.