BEAT the summer blues in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Stuck for something to do this summer? Why not join the free BEAT programme which will run in various locations across the Borough throughout July and August.

The BEAT (Be Educated, Be Active, Be Together) summer youth intervention programme offers a mix of physical, developmental and educational sessions. Come along and enjoy the opportunity to try out a range of new activities including Circus Skills, Multi-Sports Skills, DJ Workshops, Arts and Crafts, Skateboarding, Dance and more.

Learn more about key issues such as Drug and Alcohol misuse, Healthy Relationships, Good Relations and Mindfulness, and hear from key statutory partners, the PSNI and the NIFRS.

The BEAT programme will be held in the following venues: Bytes Ballyclare, Bytes Glengormley, Crumlin Youth Centre, Millgreen Youth Centre, Rathcoole EA Centre, Rathenraw Community Centre.

BEAT Summer Youth Intervention Programme

In addition, a series of four ‘Pop-Up Parks’ will take place at Neillsbrook Community Centre and pitches. Coaches will teach you multi-sport skills, circus skills and refreshments will be provided - everyone is welcome to attend.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “The BEAT programme is a great way for our young people to socialise in a safe environment, make new friends and try their hand at new activities. It also provides a platform to raise awareness and educate them about the important issues that affect them. I encourage our young residents to avail of this fantastic scheme.”

The BEAT Programme is developed and delivered between Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership, the Northern Region of the Education Authority, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Good Relations department.