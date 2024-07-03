Belfast TradFest bursary programme applications closing soon
Belfast TradFest is renowned for its dedication to acknowledging and celebrating the cultural diversity of various traditions in Northern Ireland. It serves as a vibrant platform that unites people through the shared joy of traditional music.
As part of this year’s programme, eight talented young musicians will be awarded a bursary of £125 each. This support is designed to facilitate their participation in the Belfast Summer School of Traditional Music, which runs from 22-26 July 2024.
This summer school is a cornerstone event of Belfast TradFest, offering an immersive experience in traditional music, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and performances by acclaimed artists.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “The Council encourages all aspiring musicians to seize this fantastic opportunity to enhance their musical skills, connect with peers, and be part of a celebrated cultural event.”
To be eligible, applicants must be under 21 years of age. Applications close on Sunday 7 July 2024.
For more information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/BelfastTradFest
