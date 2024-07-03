Belfast TradFest bursary programme applications closing soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is offering an exciting opportunity for young musicians within the Borough to participate in the Belfast TradFest Bursary Programme. This initiative highlights the Council's commitment to nurturing local talent and celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Northern Ireland.

Belfast TradFest is renowned for its dedication to acknowledging and celebrating the cultural diversity of various traditions in Northern Ireland. It serves as a vibrant platform that unites people through the shared joy of traditional music.

As part of this year’s programme, eight talented young musicians will be awarded a bursary of £125 each. This support is designed to facilitate their participation in the Belfast Summer School of Traditional Music, which runs from 22-26 July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer school is a cornerstone event of Belfast TradFest, offering an immersive experience in traditional music, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and performances by acclaimed artists.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “The Council encourages all aspiring musicians to seize this fantastic opportunity to enhance their musical skills, connect with peers, and be part of a celebrated cultural event.”

To be eligible, applicants must be under 21 years of age. Applications close on Sunday 7 July 2024.