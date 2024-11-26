Belfast welcomes a Spirit of Christmas to raise money for charity

This Friday, November 29, the Spirit of Christmas concert returns to Belfast for a sixth year to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Organised by Belfast resident, Claire Boylan, who lives with a rare muscle wasting condition Miyoshi Myopathy, the festive fundraiser at Willowfield Church will help to fund groundbreaking research and life-changing support for people living with conditions like hers.

An active campaigner, fundraiser and peer support volunteer, Claire Boylan has organised the Spirit of Christmas annual concert in Belfast since 2019. Following a diagnosis of Miyoshi Myopathy, a rare muscle wasting condition connected to limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2B, Claire has thrown herself into volunteering with Muscular Dystrophy UK, dedicating her time to helping others living with muscle wasting conditions. In recognition of this, she was named ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at Muscular Dystrophy UK’s President’s Awards in 2023.

This year’s Spirit of Christmas takes place at Willowfield Church, East Belfast from 7pm on Friday, November 29.

Claire Boylan

The concert will be hosted by award-winning Content Creator and TikTok Ambassador Alan Wallace, and will include performances by tenor David Branagh Curry, singer/songwriter Zoe Curry, and soprano Mairead Healy. Also welcomed back for another year, Rock Choir, Belfast Ukelele Jam and soprano/tenor duo Stellar Voices.

In addition to this, the line-up features a range of talented local solo performers, including singer/songwriter and The Voice Kids finalist Niamh Noade, 11-year-old Isla McManus who recently took part in Junior Eurovision Ireland, soul artist Clara Bella, Charlotte McIlroy, and Muscular Dystrophy UK Northern Ireland ambassador Daisie Conway.

Jodie Whitham, Community Fundraising Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said:“We’re so grateful to Claire for her ongoing dedication and support. The Spirit of Christmas is a joyful uplifting event that welcomes in the start of the festive season each year but also raises vital funds for an important cause. Thanks to fundraising events like this, we can continue to fund groundbreaking research, drive change for better care and access to treatments, and support adults and children living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions. Thank you.”

Tickets for Spirit of Christmas cost £20 (free for children under five) and are available at: musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events/northern-ireland-spirit-of-christmas/

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at musculardystrophyuk.org