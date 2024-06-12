Book your summer adventure at High Rise Lisburn now
Speaking about the offer, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive, Marie Marin said: “It is very important to us that High Rise is inclusive and accessible for all families.
"We know summer can be an expensive time for families so we’d like to encourage anyone who’d like to come to High Rise to book early and benefit from the savings from this special offer. The offer includes birthday parties, so it’s a great opportunity to get those summer parties organised before kids finish school”.
“We’ll also be running weekly autism/ASD friendly sessions over the school summer holidays in both soft play and Clip ‘n Climb – every Sunday morning and on selected other dates, as part of our commitment to ensure all families, whatever their needs, can enjoy the fun in High Rise.
“As a Social Enterprise, every single visit to High Rise this summer will help our charity to continue its vital work, supporting families to get into and stay in work, and be better off. Our Family Benefits Advice Service will be in High Rise across the summer to offer free advice and guidance to parents visiting the centre on the financial support they may be entitled to.
"It’s a great opportunity to have an informal chat with one of our advisors while the kids are enjoying Clip ‘n Climb or soft play”.
To book a discounted Clip ‘n Climb session at High Rise in July, just visit the website www.highriseni.org – the discount will be automatically applied on booking.