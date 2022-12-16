Northern Ireland is home to many talented writers and there’s nothing more cosy than making yourself a cup of tea, snuggling up on the sofa under the Christmas tree lights with an exciting novel to escape the season's hurried festivities.

Here is our pick of 10 books from local writers to read this holiday season.

Whisper Of Witches by Nikita Rogers

Trying to carve a new career for herself at ‘The City Herald’ newspaper, Whisper of Witches follows journalist Ana Davenport as she is tasked with writing a trivial article about the local witches who live in the countryside. As she reluctantly takes the job, convinced her career is doomed to failure, she instead finds herself embarking on a thrilling quest with the charming occult historian, Ezra Sullivan.

Relax with a book by a Northern Ireland author over the Christmas holidays.

Author Nikita Rogers lives in a little rustic village in Northern Ireland and has been writing for over 16 years.

You can purchase Whisper of Witches here: www.amazon.co.uk/Whisper-Witches-Nikita-Rogers/dp/1739977106

Elmwood by Neill T Morris

Neill is a local author from Carrickfergus his psychological horror novel Elmood has been met with excellent reviews.

Horrific nightmares have plagued Aidan ever since he discovered the body at the side of the road. The sleepless nights and his constant mood swings have begun to put a strain on his marriage. In a bid to reconnect, Aidan and his wife, Laura, decide to leave the city behind them for the Lake House. A Victorian home, nestled at the edge of the forest that surrounds the picturesque town of Elmwood. But every town has it’s secrets.

You can purchase Elmwood here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Elmwood-N-T-Morris/dp/1739962206

Blanka (D.M. Mullan's Curious Tales) by D.M. Mullan

Blanka is the second book in the D.M. Mullan’s Curious Tales series.

When you want more, but you have all you need, it’s Blanka von Frock whose tales you should read. She bullies her sisters in their frozen windmill, and her greedy demands give the village a chill: “I want what I want and I want it today, so listen up sisters, and do as I say!”.

You can purchase Blanka here: https://www.tinytreebooks.co.uk/shop/p/blanka-dm-mullan-curious-tales

Rejuvenation by Byddi Lee

Byddi Lee is the author of “Rejuvenation,” a speculative fiction trilogy, published by Castrum Press.

The story follows the aftermath of the Melter War leaving the Earth's surface devastated and leaving humanity to survive on what little land is left between the Scorch Zones and the rising oceans, where towering subscrapers dot the dystopian shorelines.

Bobbie Chan is a doctor caring for the ultra-elderly in one such subscraper when she notices a mysterious new disease afflicting her patients A Melter attack? Are they destined to finish the war they started?

You can purchase Rejuvenation here: www.amazon.co.uk/Rejuvenation-Book-1-Trilogy/dp/B08FNZMQ8S

Toni The Tiny T-Rex Finds An Instrument by Mike Donaghy

Follow Toni the Tiny T-Rex as she goes in search of her perfect instrument. Mike and his wife have published and released a series of children books over the last two years called Musical Adventures.

These books help children 0-5 engage with and learn all about music with fun characters, engaging stories and colourful illustrations.

You can purchase Toni The Tiny T-Rex Finds An Instrument here: musicaladventuresbooks.com/buy/

Dream Catcher by Amanda Sheridan

Dream Catcher is the third book in a series by Amanda Sheridan.

After using her unique lucid dreaming ability to rescue Ilan, and prevent a major terrorist atrocity, Jennifer Ben-Levi is forced to join Dream Catcher - a top secret program Mossad devised to spy on people through their dreams.By day she fights to save her marriage, learning to forgive Ilan and fall in love with him again. By night she creeps into the minds of the criminals, the terrorists and the traitors.

You can purchase Dream Catcher here: www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B0B352G21Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0

The Art of Death by David Fennell

David’s most recent book, The Art of Death has been described as an intensely creepy serial killer thriller. If you are a fan of Chris Carter you will love this book.

An underground artist leaves three glass cabinets in Trafalgar Square that contain a gruesome installation: the corpses of three homeless men. With the artist promising more to follow, newly-promoted Detective Inspector Grace Archer and her caustic DS, Harry Quinn, must race against time to follow what few clues have been left by a savvy killer.

You can purchase The Art of Death here: www.davidfennell.co.uk/the-art-of-death

The Moth and Moon by Glenn Quigley

Glenn writes LGBTQIA+ Historical Fantasy and has three novels from Nine Star Press.

The trilogy tells the story of burly gay fisherman Robin Shipp and his search for answers about his own past. The genre is Historical Fantasy and the books are set in the late 18th century. The world of the books differs from the real world in that there is no religion and no predjudice towards sexuality or gender.

You can purchase The Moth and Moon here: glennquigley.com/themothandmoon

The Promise by Emma Heatherington

Described by The Irish Times as a heart-rending tale, the promise is a heart-breaking tale. Some bonds can never be broken. One terrible moment changes everything for teenagers Kate and David. Brought together during the darkest of times of the Troubles, a spark of hope is ignited between them a hand held in the darkness, a promise whispered. Neither of them will ever forget those moments.

You can purchase The Promise here: www.amazon.co.uk/Promise-emotional-uplifting-break-heart-ebook/dp/B08J66ZCKR

The Children of Gods and Fighting Men by Shauna Lawless

The first in a gripping new historical fantasy series that intertwines Irish mythology with real-life history, The Children of Gods and Fighting Men is the thrilling debut novel by Shauna Lawless.

Fódla is one of the Tuatha Dé Danann with the gift of healing. Her kind dwell hidden in a fortress, forbidden to live amongst the mortals. Fódla agrees to help her kin by going to spy on Brian Boru, a powerful man who aims to be High King of Ireland. She finds a land on the brink of war – a war she is desperate to stop. However, preventing the loss of mortal lives is not easy with Ireland in turmoil and the Fomorians now on the rise.