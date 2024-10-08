Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you up for a hauntingly good Halloween tour of an historic Causeway Coast hotel?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, October 22, Ghostman Francis Higgins will welcome guests to the Causeway Hotel outside Bushmills for a spooky night of Ulster ghost stories and a paranormal tour of the haunted hotel.

The stories told are included in a new book by Francis called 'The Ghost Stories of Ulaid – A Journey into the Abyss’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will hear two of the stories from the book ‘Drumnagreagh’ and 'Daisy' before taking a paranormal ghost tour of the haunted places and spaces of this old and historic hotel.

Join the Ghostman Francis Higgins at the Causeway Hotel for a spooky night of Ulster Ghost Stories and a paranormal tour of the haunted hotel. CREDIT CAUSEWAY HOTEL

Lasting two hours, the event is described as “a journey into the darkest places of our souls and the horrifying spirits that never rest”.

"The stories begin and end in the old bar and, if you don't drink beforehand, you might just need a stiff drink of Bushmills finest afterwards.”

Tickets, priced at £15 each, are available from www.beyonk.com