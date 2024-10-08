Are you brave enough to take on the Causeway Hotel paranormal tour this Halloween?
On Tuesday, October 22, Ghostman Francis Higgins will welcome guests to the Causeway Hotel outside Bushmills for a spooky night of Ulster ghost stories and a paranormal tour of the haunted hotel.
The stories told are included in a new book by Francis called 'The Ghost Stories of Ulaid – A Journey into the Abyss’.
Guests will hear two of the stories from the book ‘Drumnagreagh’ and 'Daisy' before taking a paranormal ghost tour of the haunted places and spaces of this old and historic hotel.
Lasting two hours, the event is described as “a journey into the darkest places of our souls and the horrifying spirits that never rest”.
"The stories begin and end in the old bar and, if you don't drink beforehand, you might just need a stiff drink of Bushmills finest afterwards.”
Tickets, priced at £15 each, are available from www.beyonk.com