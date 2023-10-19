Ballymena authors, Jayne Dunlop and Joe Boyd, will be at a Christian Writing and Book Fair at Moira Baptist Church on Saturday, November 4, from 10.30am-3pm.

Ballymena author Jayne Dunlop. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

Jayne, who is a talented broadcaster, writer, and former member of Ballymena Borough Council, will be selling copies of ‘Faith, Hope and Reality – My Cancer Journey’ which she penned to mark her five-year recovery from the illness.

Former Ballymena Times Churches Correspondent, Joe Boyd, who now writes for the MCC-run www.churchpage.com, will be promoting his three books: ‘Trading Places: From Hopelessness to Happiness’, ‘Trading Mindsets: God, Faith and Disability’ and ‘Wounded Not Wasted: Broadcasting Hope In Lockdown.’

Both Jayne and Joe’s volumes were released by Timeless Publications, with is now part of the Timeless Theological Academy. (TTA) Organised jointly by by the Edgehill Writers’ Group and the Ink-Links Christian Writers’ Association, visitors to this event are certain to be blessed by the words of two main speakers.

Devotional writer, Catherine Campbell has spoken at Ladies’ events, including day conferences, breakfasts and weekend conferences in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Austria, Germany, Turkey, Thailand, and Australia. She has also conducted seminars for mixed meetings, but her love is ministering to women, encouraging them to develop a closer, more passionate walk with Jesus.

Having cared for two profoundly disabled daughters for a period of almost 20 years, Catherine is often asked to speak on life’s tough stuff through testimony, bible ministry and seminars. However, she also delights in opportunities to share what the Bible has to say on a myriad of other subjects!

Her family situation was the catalyst for her writing, which started by crafting articles for several magazines including The Nursing Standard and Woman Alive. Then in 2008 she took the giant leap from writing articles to having her first book published. Under the Rainbow tells the story of Catherine’s walk with God while caring for her daughters, and the difficult times after their deaths.

Since then, a further eight titles have followed – latterly the 365 devotional, Journey with Me (winner of CRT Book of the Year 2019), and God Isn’t Finished With You Yet, 2022. October 2023 will see the addition of another 365 devotional, Consider Him.

Stephen Dundas has worked in retail since the age of 13 and started as The Faith Mission Bookshop Manager in Bangor in 2009. In 2019 Stephen was appointed to his current role of Regional Manager in Northern Ireland. Stephen is a family man and is married to Maureen.

His ministry involves the Pastoral care of all bookshop staff, promoting and raising the profile of the bookshop ministry through events and connecting with local church leaders and communities. He is also involved in developing and training staff in all aspects of retail and customer service, whilst also recognizing that the

bookshops are a ministry, reaching out to people with many needs.

