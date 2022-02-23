Best-selling author to hold workshop in Coleraine

This residency will present many exciting opportunities for everyone with an interest in creative writing across Northern Ireland.

Throughout March, Emma will host various creative writing workshops, one to one writing clinics and a Facebook Live Ask the Author event for students.

All of these events will provide an insight into Emma’s unique experience and knowledge including what it is like to be a best-selling author and tips on how to get published!

Emma Heatherington

Emma Heatherington is the author of fourteen novels which have been published by HarperCollins in Ireland, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Holland and Hungary. She is a US Amazon bestseller, a UK Top 10 e-book bestseller and, as well as her own novels, she was ghost-writer for country singers Philomena Begley and Nathan Carter whose autobiography was shortlisted for an Irish Book Award.

Throughout her March residency, Emma will be hosting various creative writing workshops in libraries which will appeal to anyone with an interest in creative writing, poetry, short stories or anyone who has perhaps thought about writing their own novel.

During these 90 minute workshops, Emma will share hints and tips of how to get started as a creative writer, how to flourish ideas and bring them to life on paper as well as how to approach publishers and agents with finished work.

For those writers who have already started their writing journey but may need some help to take it to the next stage, Emma will also be delivering one-to-one writing clinics. During an hour long session, writers of all abilities will have the unique opportunity to bring along material they have been working on and receive personalised feedback from an experienced, published writer.

On March 8, she will hold a creative Writing Workshop in Coleraine Library from 10.30am - 12.30pm. Contact the library on 028 7034 2561 for further details.

Michael Lynn, Libraries NI Service Development Manager said; “We are extremely pleased to have Emma join us as Writer in Residence for March. It will be a fantastic opportunity for our customers to gain first-hand writing knowledge and insight from a best-selling, published author.

“We are particularly looking forward to a Facebook Live ‘Ask the Author’ event for schools on the Libraries NI Facebook page on World Book Day, Thursday 3 March at 1:00pm. This is a big opportunity for schools across Northern Ireland to get involved and send us their student’s questions. To do this, simply send any questions to [email protected] by Tuesday 1 March and Emma will try to answer as many questions as possible within this 30 minute session.”

Emma Heatherington added; “It’s such an honour to have been selected as the creative writer in residence for Libraries NI. We have lots of innovative events coming up which I hope will encourage not only reading, but also creative writing, with as many people as possible throughout March. It’s going to be a fun and action-packed month!