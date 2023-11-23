Two GAA grounds from the Causeway Coast and Glens area are to feature in a new book which is a comprehensive survey of all county pitches in Ireland and further afield.

The new book features Owenbeg, Dungiven, and McQuillan's Ballycastle. Credit Peadar Staunton

The first of its kind, author Humphrey Kelleher has created a vibrant record of 101 GAA county grounds in Ireland – and in London and New York.

The Causeway Coast and Glens grounds featured in the book include McQuillan’s GAA grounds in Ballycastle and the Derry county ground at Owenbeg, on the outskirts of Dungiven.

With stunning new aerial drone photography of the grounds by the author, the book offers a new perspective on the places GAA clubs call home. Writer Humphrey Kelleher was the co-author of ‘Dublin Hurling Blueprint’ and ‘GAA Family Silver: The People and Stories Behind 101 Cups and Trophies’.