Celebrating James Joyce at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh

Have you ever wondered what Ulysses by James Joyce it’s all about and why it’s so celebrated? Now is your chance to find out, and have a great evening’s fun and entertainment at the same time, with Robert Gogan’s ‘Strolling Through Ulysses’, which is coming to the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on February 12.

Published 100 years ago in 1922, Ulysses is considered to be one of the greatest novels ever written. However, despite its reputation relatively few people have actually read it.

“When I started performing the show first I had no idea if people would be interested” said Gogan, “but I’ve discovered that they certainly are! I suppose one of the reasons is that the show is aimed at people who have never read Ulysses, or have tried to read it and failed. The show, just like the book, has its bawdy and irreverent moments but it’s also great fun! To most people’s surprise Ulysses is a very funny book and Joyce wrote it with the full intention of making people laugh.”