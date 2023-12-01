A Coleraine-born author who is making a name for himself in the genre of crime writing is returning home for a pre-Christmas book signing event.

Crime writer Chris McDonald will be signing copies of his new book in Waterstones in Coleraine. Credit Chris McDonald

Chris McDonald, who also writes under the name Chris Frost, will be signing the first book by this name, The Killer's Christmas List​, at Waterstones in Coleraine on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm. There will also be cupcakes, mince pies and festive cheer, as well as books to buy!

Chris’s first novel ‘A Wash of Black’ attracted attention and was compared to the works of Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Cara Hunter.

