Coleraine-born crime writer Chris McDonald returns home for book signing of new novel
A Coleraine-born author who is making a name for himself in the genre of crime writing is returning home for a pre-Christmas book signing event.
Chris McDonald, who also writes under the name Chris Frost, will be signing the first book by this name, The Killer's Christmas List, at Waterstones in Coleraine on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm. There will also be cupcakes, mince pies and festive cheer, as well as books to buy!
Chris’s first novel ‘A Wash of Black’ attracted attention and was compared to the works of Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Cara Hunter.
Formerly a teacher at Hezlett Primary School in Castlerock, Chris now lives in Manchester and says he has always been a reader - at primary school, teen amateur sleuths The Hardy Boys inspired his love of adventure before his reading world was opened up by Chuck Palahniuk and the gritty world of crime.