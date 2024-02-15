Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And now, Aspects Festival is delighted to welcome Al to its Young Aspects programme. The Big Wave Surfer, writer and athlete will be giving a special talk in Studio 1A, Bangor on Friday, March 1.

Author of several children’s books, Al will share insights into his writing journey and what inspires him. From humble beginnings playing on the beach at Castlerock to eventually becoming a pioneer of big wave surfing in both Ireland and at the infamous location of Nazare in Portugal, Al is also a writer and has written a number of books, from an autobiography to books to help adults and children with fear, anxieties and being confident.

His book Confident Kris tells the story of Kris and his life as a Viking child living with his widowed mum. It explains how he uses strength and confidence to combat fears and worries, and to not let other people’s opinions impact him. The book deals with bullying and ’how to make sure you don’t waste a minute of your day’.

Al Mennie who will speak about his writing to the Young Aspects arts festival. Credit Ashley Kavanagh

Al’s latest book Billy the Basking Shark is designed to educate young people on the importance of protecting nature and the ocean from pollution.​

Speaking about his Aspects appearance, Al said: “I have been writing almost every day since I was a child. I am inspired by life and the environment around me and I look forward to speaking to the audience about this at Young Aspects Festival.”

Aspects Festival Director, Patricia Hamilton said: “We are delighted to welcome Al Mennie to our Young Aspects programme. Al is an inspiration and I’m sure our audience will enjoy hearing about his writing. I would encourage everyone to book a ticket and come along.”

