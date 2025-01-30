Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Garvagh poet Anne McMaster explores women’s writing in Northern Ireland in a new BBC documentary.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster-Scots poem will be featured in Out Of The Silence, a new documentary for BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland to be broadcast on Tuesday, February 11 at 10.40pm.

Anne McMaster grew up on her family farm outside Garvagh, before leaving Northern Ireland for California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her father’s death brought her back home, to look after the family farm, and to write. It wasn’t only Anne’s return that inspired her to become a poet. It was also her Presbyterian family background and language of her homeplace – Ulster-Scots.

Ulster-Scots poet Anne McMaster explores women’s writing in Northern Ireland in Out Of The Silence, a new documentary for BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland to be broadcast on Tuesday 11 February at 10.40pm. CREDIT BBC

Today, Anne is a leading voice in the creative resurgence in Ulster-Scots writing.

In Out Of The Silence, Anne explores how women’s writing in Ulster has moved from the margins into the mainstream – through an Ulster-Scots lens. She uncovers unsung literary heroines from our past and meets members of the new generation of female writers from Northern Ireland, to find out what has inspired their literary imaginations.

Anne discovers how the poems of little known Aghadowey poet Olivia Elder offer a unique insight into a 17th Century rural Ulster community, as seen from a female perspective. She also hears how Donegal poet Sarah Leech used Ulster-Scots to dramatic effect, and how Janet McNeill’s Presbyterian family background shaped her novels set in 1950s Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Carson tells Anne how her Presbyterian upbringing has shaped her writing, while Michelle Gallen describes how Ulster-Scots words influence her character’s dialogue. And Wendy Erskine reveals how she finds inspiration in the lives of the people of east Belfast.