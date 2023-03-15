Did you know that the Giant’s Causeway is actually a magical city which is visited by two witch sisters?

Well, according to a new novel by Belfast author Margaret McMahon that is!

Margaret’s debut novel ‘Crescent Witches’ is the story of two sisters Amelia and Georgette Crescent, both witches, living across a magical veil hidden from the human world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The witches live in Belfast’s Albert Clock but the novel also takes them to various Northern Ireland landmarks including Carrickfergus Castle which is a school for magic and the Giant’s Causeway which is a magical city where every hexagonal stone is a house.

Author Margaret McMahon

After years of peace, the Crescent sisters are forced to fight against an evil foe who reappears. Described as a ‘haunting Belfast tale', the book is published by Shanway Press in Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A former florist who also worked in an Irish language school, Margaret will launch her book in the shadow of the Albert Clock in Belfast on April 2.

Artist John McAtamney's illustration of the magical city of the Giant's Causeway

Advertisement

Advertisement