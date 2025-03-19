It’s the home of myths and legends, instantly recognisable for its hexagonal columns...and now the Giant’s Causeway is at the heart of a murder mystery novel!

The Giant’s Causeway Murders is the second standalone title in a humorous private detective mystery series by Robert McCracken, author of the bestselling DI Tara Grogan crime books.

Father and daughter private investigator team Sidney and Ursula Valentine are bored out of their wits surveying potholes in Belfast when they land a job from a woman looking for her missing sister.

With a generous retainer in hand, they down clipboard and pen, and in good spirits head out to her address among the small cluster of new-build homes in the countryside near the famous Giant’s Causeway.

Yet, after stumbling upon a body, they are led up the garden path and around the houses with tales of winning lottery tickets, and long-lost treasure from a Spanish ship.

With Sidney succumbing to the amber distractions of Bushmills and Ursula fighting off the affections of a smitten oaf, trying to make sense of these odd stories without getting arrested or igniting the ire of locals, will be far from straightforward.

Can the detectives get their heads together to separate fact from fiction and locate their quarry, or will they be outwitted on the legendary Irish coastline?

The Giant’s Causeway is now available on Amazon and Amazon Kindle.