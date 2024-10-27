Justice Minister Naomi Long marked Book Week NI with a visit to the library at Hydebank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Justice Minister Naomi Long marked Book Week NI in a visit to the library at Hydebank Wood Secure College and Female Prison.

Book Week NI encourages adults across Northern Ireland to join in a reading experience.

Naomi Long said: “Prison libraries are an important hub of learning for people in custody. They are a calming space for anyone and everyone; from people just learning to read, right through to those who read multiple books every week.

“For many prisoners, reading has become a form of escapism, offering relief from the confines of their cells while expanding their minds.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long marked Book Week NI in a visit to the library at Hydebank Wood Secure College and Female Prison where she is pictured with Prison Librarian Deborah Martin and Hydebank College Governor Richard Taylor. Picture: Michael Cooper

Hydebank Wood College Governor Richard Taylor said: “Book Week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of making reading accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or current reading ability.

“In prison, reading can be a useful tool for learning, passing time, and managing stress.

"By incorporating a variety of reading experiences, from audiobooks to subtitles, and even reading through touch, learners are encouraged to explore new ways to interact with literature, emphasising that reading is personal and can be adapted to everyone’s needs.”

Hydebank College librarian Deborah Martin said: “Throughout Book Week, the young men and women here at Hydebank took part in activities designed to make reading more engaging.

"They were involved in book folding, which is very popular especially among the females, participated in creative art classes and some even recorded a storybook for their children.

“Prison librarians have an important role creating a welcoming and safe space where people can experience something different, whether it’s renting a DVD, playing a game of chess, browsing magazines or checking out books.”