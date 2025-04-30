Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena Central Library is inviting young people aged 16–30 to two free drop-in events with The King’s Trust.

Attendees will be able to speak directly with The King’s Trust team about their next steps; learn about programmes and wellbeing activities; explore local opportunities for learning, careers, and business; and have their public transport travel costs reimbursed.

The events are on Thursday, May 1 from 11:00am-1:00pm and Tuesday, June 3 from 1:00pm–3:00pm.

For more information, visit Ballymena Central Library or contact the branch on 028 2563 3950 or [email protected].