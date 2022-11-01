The Bann Disc reflects on the fantastic wealth of history and heritage that exists in the greater Coleraine area and is a compilation of articles, stories and photographs from local

contributors.

With its wrap-around cover of late 1800’s Portstewart prom, a wide-ranging mix of topics, never before seen photographs and the ever-popular colour section there is sure to be something to appeal to everyone and make an ideal Christmas gift for those at home and abroad.

Launch events for Bann Disc vol 28

Each copy of the journal will include a complimentary bookmark, mirroring the front cover image, that readers are sure to find a useful addition.

The annual launch event will be different this year and there are a number of ways that people can participate. Coleraine Historical Society is inviting everyone to join them at The Sandel Centre, Coleraine on Tuesday, November 15, for The Robert Anderson Memorial Talk where the book will be available to buy (cost £10) from 7.30pm with the talk starting at 8pm.

There are also two launch events on Saturday, November 12, at Waterstones, Coleraine from 10am-12 noon and from 2pm-4pm and in The White House Portrush from 2pm-4pm.

The Bann Disc vol 28 will be available from November 12 on the website https://colerainehistory.org/bann-disc/ and via the Facebook shop