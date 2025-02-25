Public library branches across Northern Ireland will be closed on St Patrick's Day, Libraries NI has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobile libraries will also not be on the road on March 17, the organisation added.

Meanwhile, Libraries NI is providing an exclusive pre-recorded session with author and illustrator Paddy Donnelly to celebrate World Book Day on March 6, with more details available on https://www.librariesni.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy will read his award winning book, ‘Fox & Son Tailers’, which is one of the World Book Day selections.

Public library branches across Northern Ireland will be closed on St Patrick's Day, Libraries NI has said. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

The Northern Ireland-born author will also invite the audience to join him in a draw-a-long session.

Libraries NI’s ‘Learn at Lunch: Creative Writing with RB Kelly’ series will also continue until March 14.

Focusing on speculative fiction writing and worldbuilding techniques, each session takes place on Zoom at 12:30pm on a Wednesday and Friday.

The sessions cover everything from Northern Ireland’s rich sci-fi heritage to creating immersive settings and exploring allegory in storytelling.