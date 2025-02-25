Libraries in Northern Ireland to be closed on St Patrick's Day

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Public library branches across Northern Ireland will be closed on St Patrick's Day, Libraries NI has said.

Mobile libraries will also not be on the road on March 17, the organisation added.

Meanwhile, Libraries NI is providing an exclusive pre-recorded session with author and illustrator Paddy Donnelly to celebrate World Book Day on March 6, with more details available on https://www.librariesni.org.uk/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paddy will read his award winning book, ‘Fox & Son Tailers’, which is one of the World Book Day selections.

Public library branches across Northern Ireland will be closed on St Patrick's Day, Libraries NI has said. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from PixabayPublic library branches across Northern Ireland will be closed on St Patrick's Day, Libraries NI has said. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay
Public library branches across Northern Ireland will be closed on St Patrick's Day, Libraries NI has said. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

The Northern Ireland-born author will also invite the audience to join him in a draw-a-long session.

Libraries NI’s ‘Learn at Lunch: Creative Writing with RB Kelly’ series will also continue until March 14.

Focusing on speculative fiction writing and worldbuilding techniques, each session takes place on Zoom at 12:30pm on a Wednesday and Friday.

The sessions cover everything from Northern Ireland’s rich sci-fi heritage to creating immersive settings and exploring allegory in storytelling.

Related topics:Northern IrelandLibrariesZoom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice