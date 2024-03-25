Libraries NI: local library branches return to normal opening hours with late nights once again available
and live on Freeview channel 276
Due to significant funding challenges last year, the Libraries NI Board had to take the difficult decision to reduce opening hours across the library network.
A statement from Libraries NI read: “This caused challenges for many and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“While the financial environment remains challenging, Libraries NI is committed to providing an accessible library service and as we move towards the next financial year, we do so on the basis that there will be a return to regular opening hours across all libraries.”
Libraries NI Chief Executive Dr Jim O’Hagan, added: "It is crucial that our public library service remains comprehensive and accessible to all our customers. The return to regular opening hours provides a positive platform to serve the diverse needs of people across Northern Ireland."