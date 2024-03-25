Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to significant funding challenges last year, the Libraries NI Board had to take the difficult decision to reduce opening hours across the library network.

A statement from Libraries NI read: “This caused challenges for many and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

“While the financial environment remains challenging, Libraries NI is committed to providing an accessible library service and as we move towards the next financial year, we do so on the basis that there will be a return to regular opening hours across all libraries.”

Libraries NI has announced the return of normal opening hours across its network of libraries, with late nights available once again for customers. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay