All Libraries NI’s public and mobile libraries will be closed on Saturday, July 12; Monday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 15.

Libraries will reopen on Wednesday, July 16.

"The Out of Hours service will be closed from Friday, July 11 until Tuesday, July 15 inclusive, reopening on Wednesday, July 16 in Out of Hours libraries,” a social media post by Libraries NI read.

"Please remember that e-services (eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers) are available during this period, and joining online is free.”