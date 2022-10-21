Steve has been shortlisted in the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year alongside Sam Blake for Remember my Name, Catherine Ryan Howard for Run Time, Edel Coffey for Breaking Point, Gill Perdue for The Interview, and Andrea Mara for Hide and Seek.

The Accomplice is the latest instalment of Steve’s popular Eddie Flynn series, which sees the maverick lawyer defending a prolific murderer’s wife who stands accused as his accomplice.

The An Post Irish Book Awards celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible. Each year it brings together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of Irish writing talent and 2022 is no different.

Lisburn author Steve Cavanagh

To tie in with the announcement of the An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist, the public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website www.anpostirishbookawards.ie.

All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. Voters may cast their votes until voting closes on November 10.