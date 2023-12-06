Libraries NI has announced opening hours for all of its branches over the Christmas period.

All libraries will be closed on December 23, 2023 through to January 1, 2024 inclusive.

From December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024 inclusive, the Mobile Library Service and Home Call Service will be off the road for the holiday period.

The Out of Hours service will also be closed during this time.

Libraries NI has announced opening hours for all of its branches, including those in Mid and East Antrim, over the Christmas period. Photo: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

Outlining borrowing arrangements, Libraries NI added: “From December 4, to stock up on Christmas holiday reading, customers can borrow up to 18 books and this increased borrowing will remain in place until January 2. Return dates for books borrowed from December 4 will be extended to account for library holiday closures.