Mid and East Antrim libraries: Christmas opening hours for library branches, including Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena
All libraries will be closed on December 23, 2023 through to January 1, 2024 inclusive.
From December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024 inclusive, the Mobile Library Service and Home Call Service will be off the road for the holiday period.
The Out of Hours service will also be closed during this time.
Outlining borrowing arrangements, Libraries NI added: “From December 4, to stock up on Christmas holiday reading, customers can borrow up to 18 books and this increased borrowing will remain in place until January 2. Return dates for books borrowed from December 4 will be extended to account for library holiday closures.
"Throughout the holiday period, customers can continue to have immediate and free access to thousands of eBook and eAudiobook, eNewspaper and eMagazine titles through our online library. Up to 36 eBooks can be borrowed at a time (18 from Libby/Overdrive and 18 from BorrowBox).”