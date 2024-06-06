Watch more of our videos on Shots!

30 little-known treasures from Ballycastle Museum are featured in a new book which has just been released.

30 Ballycastle Treasures was written by members of the volunteer group Friends of Ballycastle Museum.

The new book highlights 30 different objects from the Ballycastle collection, many of which are often in storage rather than on display, and provides fascinating stories that link to the history of the town.

The treasures displayed in the book range from stone age artefacts and Victorian antiquarians, to pieces from the Irish Home Industries Workshop, and the first Feis na nGleann.

Pictured at the launch of the ‘30 Ballycastle Treasures’ book at Rathlin Sound Festival are the then Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, the then Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, Council staff, contributors, members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum, and Colin Slack from Colin Slack Graphic & Web Design. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The book is available to purchase directly from the Friends of Ballycastle Museum. All queries, including those to buy the book, should be sent to

The new release will also be available for purchase from various events throughout the year. All proceeds raised will go to support the work of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.