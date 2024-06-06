New ‘30 Ballycastle Treasures’ book helps bring local history to life
30 Ballycastle Treasures was written by members of the volunteer group Friends of Ballycastle Museum.
The new book highlights 30 different objects from the Ballycastle collection, many of which are often in storage rather than on display, and provides fascinating stories that link to the history of the town.
The treasures displayed in the book range from stone age artefacts and Victorian antiquarians, to pieces from the Irish Home Industries Workshop, and the first Feis na nGleann.
The book is available to purchase directly from the Friends of Ballycastle Museum. All queries, including those to buy the book, should be sent to
The new release will also be available for purchase from various events throughout the year. All proceeds raised will go to support the work of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.