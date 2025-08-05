A new book commemorating the centenary of the 1925 Irish Boundary Commission is to be launched at Larne Museum on Thursday, September 4 at 7pm.

‘The Unbroken Covenant: Could Ulster Unionists have controlled a nine-county Northern Ireland, 1920-1945?’ was penned by Belfast academic, Dr Samuel Beckton.

The counterfactual history examines how such an alternative scenario could have impacted everything from the border counties and the role of Unionists who lived there to the Battle of the Atlantic during World War II.