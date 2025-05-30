New book launched at Lisburn Museum shines a light on untold veteran stories

The publication captures the real-life experiences of veterans and their families — stories of courage, resilience, and life after service.

The book is the latest milestone from the Museum’s Veteran Life community engagement project. The initiative has already brought powerful narratives to life through its acclaimed 2022 exhibition, and a permanent archive housed at the museum.

The project has been supported by the Force for Change initiative, part of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Speaking at the launch, Alderman James Tinsley, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Veterans’ Commissioner said: “This is an important and heartfelt tribute that honours our ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

"These stories remind us of the sacrifices made not just by those in uniform, but also by the families who support them.

“Veteran Life has given veterans and their families a platform to share their experiences with honesty and dignity.

"It’s more than a book — it’s a toolkit for future projects, showing how authentic community engagement can make a lasting impact.”

Limited copies of Veteran Life: Untold Stories of the People Behind the Uniform is available on request from the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum. To request a copy, email [email protected] or call 028 9266 3377.

1 . Veteran Life book launch at Lisburn Museum Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor at the launch of Veteran Life in Lisburn Museum. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

