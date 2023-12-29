​Newry man hoping to inspire with new book

​Newry man Declan Moan has published a new book of poems entitled ‘Tears, Fears and Recovery Years’ in association with Davina’s Ark.

Recovering alcoholic Declan Moan hopes that his new book of poetry can inspire people who are suffering from addiction.

​Declan battled alcoholism for 20 years, but he overcame his addiction with the help of Davina’s Ark, and the father of two is now giving back, with his new book of poems, which he hopes can inspire people who are suffering with addiction, or on the recovery process.

In November 2022, Declan spoke to the Newry Reporter and at the time, he was hopeful that he would be able to find a publisher so his poems could reach a wider audience.

Fast forward 13 months, and Declan’s wishes have been realised. As of the time of writing, 500 copies of the book have been published, and if you wish to purchase a copy, you can do so at the Buttercrane Shopping Centre on Saturday, as there will be a stall selling copies all day long.

When speaking to the Reporter last year, Declan was open about his battles with alcohol, and he detailed just how he got on the path towards writing poetry.

“At the start, it was something to occupy myself with… writing helped me focus,” he said.

“I’m not afraid to say I had a problem. Some people in recovery still hold the shame that they had an addiction, or, as we call it, ‘the disease’. If my story, through poetry, can help other people in their recovery, then that’s something special to me.”

All proceeds from the book will go towards Davina’s Ark. For more information on Davina’s Ark, they can be contacted at 22 Kilmorey Street, Newry, telephone (028) 30279407.

Giving Back by Declan Moan

The joy you feel when you want to give back, there’s simply no words to describe it and that’s a fact.

When you want to thank the ones for all their help, you could do things unknown to them that will make their heart melt.

Giving back is so easy to do, it's your way of saying thanks for what they've done for you.

It could be anything from a card, flowers or just a plain thank you.

It's seriously that simple it could even be a hairbrush or a bottle of shampoo.

But always remember those who were there for you, because without their help you might not have got through.