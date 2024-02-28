Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"‘No Peace Until He’s Dead: My Story of Child Abuse at the Hands of Davy Tweed and My Journey to Recovery’ has been written by Amanda Brown, who was born in Belfast and grew up in Ballymoney.

She was thrust into the public eye when she took the stand to give evidence against her stepfather Tweed who was convicted of child sex offences in 2012 and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released in October 2016 after his convictions were quashed due to the way that the jury had been directed at his original trial.

Tweed died in a motorcycle accident near Dunseverick in October 2021.

Amanda Brown’s book 'NO PEACE UNTIL HE’S DEAD - My Story of Child Abuse at the hands of Davy Tweed and My Journey to Recovery' has been released. Credit Merrion Press

Publishers Merrion Press say the book “is a raw and unflinching account of Amanda’s childhood years, which were marred by both the domestic abuse suffered by her mother at Davy’s hands and Amanda’s own appalling trauma, as well as her fight for justice against her abuser.

“This transformative memoir was born of Amanda’s courageous pursuit of recovery, and her unwavering determination to find her voice and advocate for other survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.”

Brown has since engaged with the Department of Justice and the Victims of Crime Commission, is now a qualified reflexologist and aromatherapist, and her business is a registered safe space for victims of domestic violence.