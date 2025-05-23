Louise was one of the first teachers in Northern Ireland to get involved in the Education for Mutual Understanding initiative, bringing children from segregated communities together.

After teaching in Spain, she became involved in cross community leadership programmes and, after several years as a First Responder in a Suicide Prevention Charity, Louise felt the time was right to take a break to focus on writing her memoir.

Louise’s tragi-comic memoir is set in Belfast at the start of the Troubles. When we meet her in 1969, she’s living with her seven younger brothers, a live-in teenage ‘mother’s helper’, her chauvinistic ‘fixer’ father and her deeply religious, golf mad mother.

Louise explores with humour, the unique challenge of trying to experience a semi-normal teenage life when the IRA (and her mother!) are doing their absolute best to scupper her plans.

She dreams of emigrating to California (or anywhere with a bit of sunshine), where she’ll become a celebrity hairdresser, and no-one will ask what school she went to...but things don’t quite work out like that.

Join North Coast Book Club for this special evening with Louise Ruane on Wednesday, June 4, in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart at 7.30pm. The event is free of charge and open to all book lovers old and new.

Whether you're a regular reader or just curious, everyone is welcome to attend – including new members.

