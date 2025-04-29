Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A packed programme of literary events is in store as independent Carrickfergus retailer The Secret Bookshelf hosts the Not-So-Secret Book Festival this summer.

The event will run from Friday, June 20 until Sunday, June 22, and is due to be opened by broadcaster Anne Marie McAleese.

The festival will feature a number of writers and storytellers, among them Leo Vardiashvili, author of ‘Hard by a Great Forest’.

Leo came to the UK with his family as a refugee from Georgia when he was 13, later studying English Literature at Queen Mary College, University of London. He will be joined in conversation on Friday evening, June 20 with Dr Frank Ferguson, Research Director of English Language and Literature at Ulster University.

The festival will feature a number of writers and storytellers, among them Leo Vardiashvili, author of ‘Hard by a Great Forest’. Photo: supplied

Festival founder and author Jo Zebedee, co-owner of The Secret Bookshelf, said that organisers were delighted to welcome Leo for the festival’s opening evening, particularly after the store’s book club read – and thoroughly enjoyed – his debut novel.

“It’s great to have Leo on the opening night; he was at the Hay-On-Wye festival last year and this is his only event in Northern Ireland,” Jo added.

Fans of ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ are also in for a treat with a range of fun activities on Saturday, June 21 to mark the 10th anniversary of the hit series.

Festival organisers said: "We are a diverse book loving shop and many of our customers are ardent Romantasy lovers - and this evening is for them! We’ll be joining with our friends at 7 Bistro/Cafe next door to host this evening that will include a fan talk with two of the most fantastic book-tokkers we know, a ‘design your Romantasy book cover’, a quiz with some terrific ACOTAR tote bags up for grabs, and exclusive ACOTAR goodies for all.”

For younger readers, there will be a kids’ book swap on the Sunday morning, June 22, with ‘book doctors’ Sheena Wilkinson, Paul Howard and Sue Divin on hand to provide reading recommendations.

Other events include a tribute to the late poet Michael Longley, storytelling with Liz Weir, author readings, a crime panel, an exploration of historical research and more.

Further details on the programme, venues, and booking details for ticketed events will be released in the coming days via The Not-So-Secret Book Festival page on Facebook.

