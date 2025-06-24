Portrush man who swapped north coast rain for Italian blue skies releases book on his adventures
Former barrister and founder and Honorary Commodore of the Causeway Shantymen, Barry Torrens became an ‘empty nester’ in 2023.
He then made the life-changing decision to sell and give everything he owned away, and to emigrate to Italy.
The Portrush man was fed up with grey skies and wanted a new adventure. Two months later he was in Tuscany.
Now his book ‘Old Man Abroad: Trading Rain for Blue Skies’ has been released.
It follows his journey from a wet and windswept July day in Ireland to the glorious golden Tuscan hills of Italy, his accidental fall into social media, his tribulations trying to navigate the Italian language and the notorious Italian bureaucratic system – and examines whether his bold move was accepted by the locals.
But this adventure is not Barry’s first – in 2015 he was trekking in Nepal with his sister and two friends when a 7.8 magnitude quake struck an area outside the capital, Kathmandu.
He also campaigned to save the historic Portrush railway station grandfather clock – which he later bought. That episode and the Coleraine Times newspaper both feature in the book in a chapter entitled ‘You Bought What?’
‘Old Man Abroad: Trading Rain for Blue Skies’ is available now on Amazon.
