Rasharkin Community Association History Group to launch new book on Life and Times of St Olcan
Rasharkin Community Association History Group have published a booklet on The Life and Times of Saint Olcan.
St Olcan has a close association with the nearby Drumbolcan area of Rasharkin. This is the third booklet to be produced by the group.
The new booklet will be launched in the Community Centre, Duneaney Road, Rasharkin on Friday, January 31 commencing at 7.30 pm.
The event will also be feature story telling by Dalriada Legends, along with traditional music and supper. Everyone is welcome to attend.