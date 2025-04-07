Second Ballyscullion Book Festival features 'a mix of returning speakers and exciting new faces'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Author of Captain Coreli's Mandolin Louis de Berniéres is one of the speakers at Ballyscullion Park Book Festival next month.

This is the second festival, billed as “a celebration of literature, music and art” to take place at the Bellaghy venue which is set in the heart of Seamus Heaney country.

Included in the speakers line-up for the event, which runs over the weekend of Saturday, May 10 to Sunday, May 11, are Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland; Lyndsy Spence, whose book about Maria Callas was made into a film recently starring Angelina Jolie; Gareth Reid, award-winning Northern Irish Artist and Ramita Navai, Emmy award winning documentary maker and journalist.

This year, the festival is proud to announce a charity partnership with NI Hospice. A percentage of the profit from ticket sales will be made to NI Hospice, and a representative will be on hand at the festival to talk about the care provided by the hospice.

Lyndsy Spence, Carlo Gebler, Rosalind Mulholland at the launch of Ballyscullion Park Book Festival | Supplied

On Sunday, May11 from 1pm – 4pm there will be special family events including storytelling and book readings. Suitable for children from 5 years old.

There will be an exceptional Artisan’s Market in the Walled Garden as well as numerous delicious options for lunch and refreshments.

Rosalind Mulholland Festival Director said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Ballyscullion Park Book Festival for 2025. This year’s festival will feature an incredible mix of returning speakers and exciting new faces. We are also delighted to announce our charity partner for 2025 as NI Hospice.

"The 2024 festival exceeded all expectations, and we are committed to building on that success by creating an even more vibrant and inspiring experience for all who attend. We look forward to welcoming returning and new visitors.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Ballyscullion Park Book Festival website here

