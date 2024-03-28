Spring into eAudiobooks with Libraries NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In perfect harmony with Spring, new and exciting titles have been added to the Libraries NI digital catalogue.

Michael Lynn, Libraries NI Service Development Manager said: "As the clocks change, many will be inspired to stay active or start to get fit, but finding the right motivation to get those steps in can be a challenge. Being entertained whilst you walk or run can help, especially on walks in the forest or strolls on the beach. By joining Libraries NI's eResources online, you open up a world of excellent companions to travel with you.

"Whether you're planning a leisurely walk, working up a sweat at the gym, or simply unwinding at home, listening to an eAudiobook can transport you to far-off lands, thrilling adventures, and fascinating stories. So grab your headset, press play, andd let the magic of storytelling take you on a springtime adventure."

Download and listen to an eAudiobook from Libraries NI.

Anyone living, working or studying in Northern Ireland can join Libraries NI. Library members can borrow up to 36 eAudiobooks at a time by downloading both the Libby and BorrowBox Apps (18 fro the Libby App and 18 from the BorrowBox App) for 21 days with each book dropping off your account at the end of the loan period.