A new book on the epic journey and daring escapes of WWII Army Rangers is to be launched this August in Carrickfergus.

‘The Houdini Club’ by Mir Bahmanyar highlights the prisoner-of-war escapes that earned the Rangers the nickname.

It draws on previously unknown sources and the author’s exclusive, uncensored interviews with the Rangers themselves.

The event is free but booking is required at orlo.uk/Houdini_d6j0X

The launch will take place on Saturday, August 16 from 2pm at the US Rangers Museum, Carrickfergus.